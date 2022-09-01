Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s bonus quest “The Forty Thieves” art reportedly leaked

Twitter user Synth Potato (Ameer) has posted two images of what he believes to be artwork from the forthcoming — and, at this stage, still only rumored — Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Synth Potato admits that he can’t verify if the images are 100% legitimate, but they’re reasonably credible as leaks go. Shortly after posting the photos, his account got locked, and the images were removed because of a copyright claim, which means somebody does own those images and makes them seem more credible.

The details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage first leaked two days ago, some of them being confirmed by relatively reliable sources but not by anyone at Ubisoft. The game supposedly started life as DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but evolved into a stand-alone game, albeit one that won’t be part of the main Assassin’s Creed series as such.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will reportedly take the series back to its roots, dropping the RPG mechanics of recent iterations and returning to the glory days of sneakily chopping people up in a desert. The leaked images would certainly be in keeping with this “old skool” idea — the art and design style have a definite 80s/90s vibe.

Interestingly, the leaked image with text has a subtitle: The Forty Thieves Quest. This text could be a subtitle for the game as a whole or the name of a piece of spin-off content. It’s worth noting that Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who has been reporting on this project for some time, has doubts that Mirage will receive any DLC. We’re doubtful that any game would release without a DLC plan these days, especially not one from a significant player like Ubisoft.

Image via Twitter user SynthPotato

A Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled to take place on September 10, and it is reported that Ubisoft will announce a new installment in Assasin’s Creed franchise, along with many other reveals.