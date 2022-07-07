How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2022 – shows, dates, and times

The lack of an E3 2022 meant there wasn’t a hard schedule for publishers to make their big summer announcements this year. Although many participated with Summer Game Fest, Microsoft was the only one to have a traditional E3 style presentation, while Ubisoft didn’t have any sort of presence at all.

Since then, however, Ubisoft has announced it has not one but two of its digital Ubisoft Forward presentations airing in the coming months. So, here’s a quick rundown of how to watch them and when they’ll take place.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 – when will they air?

The first is taking place this Friday, July 8 and can be watched via Ubisoft’s YouTube channel or its Twitch channel from 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. There will be a pre-show beforehand at 10:45 AM PT / 1:45 PM ET.

The second presentation is scheduled for September 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and will again be available on both Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 – what games will be shown?

The first presentation is dedicated entirely to Skull & Bones, Ubisoft’s pirate game that was announced all the way back in 2017. Ubisoft promises to show brand new gameplay and we can likely expect a release date too, since Ubisoft wants it out before April 2023. The game is somewhat infamous for reportedly suffering from a troubled development. Gameplay footage also leaked not too long ago from a closed alpha test.

As for the September presentation, Ubisoft hasn’t shared any other details about that one, only saying it will feature “exciting news on upcoming games from our teams around the world!”

We can make some educated guesses as to what will be shown, such as upcoming releases like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It could also share updates on games that we haven’t heard about in a long time; namely the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake and Beyond Good & Evil 2.

In terms of brand new announcements, we could see something Assassin’s Creed-related. Ubisoft has already confirmed that its next entry, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, will be a live service game and sounds like a platform for multiple new Assassin’s Creed adventures. We don’t know much else about it aside from it not being free-to-play.