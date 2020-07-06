Leaks show 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage

A recent leak showcases 30 minutes of extended gameplay footage from the upcoming Ubisoft action-RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The video popped up on the Internet last night and has since been deleted multiple times, but the community, as always, has backed it up and offered more sources.

While it’s difficult to find a still-working link on sites like YouTube, the screenshots and streaming video below were grabbed directly from the leak. The quality is far from good, as it has been grabbed at a low resolution, but it is enough to get an idea about the game and how it works, or at least how it worked at one point in development. You can see there’s a clear The Witcher 3 vibe in the production, at least in terms of visual setting.

Valhalla has already had a troubled path when it comes to gameplay, as the promised first-look at gameplay, showcased in an Xbox presentation, was disappointing to fans since it didn’t really include much gameplay at all. And this came after a hyped-up trailer reveal a few days before that, while interesting and beautiful, showed nothing of the actual game.

The leak has likely come from pre-release press materials as it clearly has a “work in progress” label in the bottom-right corner. However, it shouldn’t be long until we can see more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as it’ll be one of the main features at the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12.

Ubisoft Forward will also include games such as Watch Dogs: Legion and a rumored new Far Cry title involving Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.