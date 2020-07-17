Assassin’s Creed Valhalla includes Mortal Kombat-like X-ray kills

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is featuring X-ray assassinations that will be happening every now and then throughout gameplay. The news was confirmed by game director Benoit Richer when answering questions from a fan on Twitter.

According to Richer, “it happens during gameplay” and is “player triggered” like in the Mortal Kombat or Sniper Elite series. The fan had asked whether it was just a cinematic for the trailer or gameplay, and this definitely answers the question.

The X-ray effect should serve as a remark for a particularly effective gameplay move or spectacular action. As seen in the gif below, developers have shown it with an aerial insta-kill featuring the female version of Eivor, but we don’t know which other actions could trigger it.

This is just one of the changes applied to the Assassin’s Creed formula, as Valhalla will also get rid of most of the traditional side quests.

Richer has also mentioned that the team is “looking forward to reveal more soon.” This means a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay showcase could happen soon or at least way before it launches by the end of the year.

The previous reveal, with extended gameplay and a release date, happened last Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward. A new Ubisoft Forward is expected to drop soon, as revealed by CEO Yves Guillemot during the stream, but doesn’t have a date yet.