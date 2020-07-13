Assassin’s Creed Valhalla side quests are replaced by world events

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer a different take on side quests, as revealed by narrative director Darby McDevitt.

Since Origins, the franchise has been oriented to the action RPG genre, but in doing so it has grown more and more bloated with filling content.

There was a feeling the game would make that even worse going forward, as it’ll be a bigger playground compared to Odyssey, but fans shouldn’t be worried.

Ubisoft Montreal wanted to change that, in fact, while also acknowledging the differences in the setting and context that would have made it weird to have English people delivering missions to a character coming from another land.

McDevitt told GameSpot that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going for “world events,” which are set to happen more spontaneously as you explore England.

Traditional side quests are said to be “almost nonexistent,” since these extra activities are around the world and setting, and don’t properly require to be triggered through meeting an NPC.

There will still be traditional side quests, of course, but they are more likely happening when you settle and are more familiar with the people in the new land.

That’s one more change on top of the fact that protagonist Eivor can be male and female but still is one single character, different from Odyssey.

As for the main quest, Ubisoft Montreal has now worked on entire story arcs and not simple missions.

Every step you take in the core story will be part of an overarching story about a character or a territory, and that should make the game feel more organic.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available just two days before one of the most anticipated games this gen, Cyberpunk 2077, and that is also an RPG.