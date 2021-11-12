Assassin’s Creed’s lead writer is back at Ubisoft months after leaving the company

Assassin’s Creed writer Darby McDevitt has now returned to Ubisoft after leaving the company seven months prior, according to VGC. McDevitt confirmed in a statement to the outlet that he has returned to continue work on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, which Ubisoft previously confirmed would continue with Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

McDevitt spent his seven months away from Ubisoft as narrative director at iLLOGIKA, as evidenced by his Linkedin page. iLLOGIKA announced earlier this year that it would develop a video game adaptation of the renowned horror film A Quiet Place, set for release in 2022.

McDevitt’s Assassin’s Creed game writing credits include work on Valhalla, Origins, Black Flag, Revelations, Unity, Bloodlines, and Discovery. Suffice to say, it seems he knows his way around the franchise’s lore, which could bode well for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot previously teased that the new Assassin’s Creed game would be a “very innovative” project featuring heavy narrative elements, so retaining McDevitt, who has roughly a decade’s worth of experience writing for the franchise, seems like a good move for the title.

Aside from being a live service game, details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity itself are still pretty light. It’s known that Ubisoft’s Quebec and Montreal studios will be collaborating on it, but there’s no indication that we’ll get to see more of it anytime soon.