Asus reveals its fastest gaming router yet at CES 2022

Hopefully the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 isn’t triggering anyone’s arachnophobia. The new gaming router made its debut at CES 2022, and its creepy-crawly antennae are far from the only notable features.

As CNET reports, the 16000 is the first quad-band gaming router. That means four separate bands of traffic, giving your uploads and downloads more options should they need to switch signals while operating. Those four options include two 5Ghz bands, one 2.4Ghz band, and a Wi-Fi 6E-exclusive 6Ghz band, the fastest of the bunch — its top transfer rates can push up to 4.8 gigabits per second. There also multiple LAN ports, including two that can accept up to 10 Gbps transfers.

If you’re not technically minded, don’t sweat it. All those numbers mean very fast internet speeds for multiplayer, streaming, or other online gaming functions. The router also sports Asus-specific tools to boost the Wi-Fi signal in your home, server guidance for specific games, and other accelerating features.

The ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 hits the market later this year, and it’ll cost a hefty $649 when it does. That said, that price is somewhere in the middle of the hardware we’ve seen out of CES 2022 so far. In terms of new graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti sits at a whopping $1,499, while AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT goes for $199.