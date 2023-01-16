Atomic Heart kickstarts current-gen consoles hearts with solid 60 FPS and 4K in dungeons

Atomic Heart is among one of the most hyped games of the year. Today we learned that the highly anticipated science-fiction shooter will run at 60 FPS at 4K quality during certain sections while you run around an alternate 1950s environment.

Announced in a social media post by developer Mundfish, Atomic Heart will run at a solid 60 FPS at a 4K resolution only in certain areas on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. More specifically, the post stated that would be the case for dungeons.

Solid 60fps, 4K in dungeons , and Dynamic resolution, mostly 4K at 60 fps in open world. Next gen of course — @Mundfish #AtomicHeart (@mundfish) January 16, 2023

The post continued with details of how Atomic Heart would handle 4K and 60 FPS. While dungeons will see solid 60 FPS, the open world will be mostly 4K at 60 FPS and will include dynamic resolution as well to ensure everything runs as neat and pristine as possible. Mundfish did state that all of the mentioned graphics will be for current-gen consoles. However, it is unclear and Mundfish did not elaborate if 4K at 60 FPS is compatible with the Xbox Series S.

The dev member responsible for the post also answered a few other burning questions from fans. One touched on gameplay footage for the PlayStation 5. The dev responded by saying Mundfish is “arranging” a trailer very soon.

The last trailer released by Mundfish showed off its graphical enhancements and partnership with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX’s DLSS 3 technology for PC players with Nvidia graphics cards. Though, paired with the 4K quality at 60 FPS on consoles, Atomic Heart is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games of 2023.

Atomic Heart will release on February 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The development team is also working on a release date for Steam Deck. As of now, a day-one release window is possible but Mundfish has yet to officially confirm it.