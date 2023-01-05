Aurelion Sol’s League of Legends gameplay update shows even old dragons can learn new tricks

The Star Forger known as Aurelion Sol has fallen behind in the meta compared to his fellow mid laners. He’s not a very popular pick and when he is picked, he wins roughly 48% of the time in the higher elos and that percentage gets worse when in lower ranks. Coupled with the fact that he was released back in March 2016, Aurelion Sol was in desperate need of an update to try and bring him back in the mid lane as a viable pick. After revealing to players that Aurelion Sol’s gameplay would be updated back in April 2022, players have finally gotten a preview of his update.

In a preview video provided by SkinSpotlights, they showcased Aurelion Sol’s update and showed how his changes differ from how currently is in the game. Aurelion Sol’s kit has been visually updated to fit more with his lore of being from the celestial realm. In addition to that, Aurelion Sol appears to be missing his orbiting stars. If his stars have been removed, that’s a step in the right direction since they would often reveal his location, even when he was hiding in the brush.

The major changes we’re seeing to Aurelion Sol’s kit are to his passive and R. In both, we see Aurelion Sol launch a comet at the player and now, it will launch whoever it is hit by his attack up into the air. Additionally, it sends a shockwave out that covers a good chunk of the map. Anyone who is caught in the shockwave will get hit for some damage.

There is no word on when Aurelion Sol’s update will be added to the public build of the game. However, with Season 13 quickly approaching, we can assume that fans of the Star Forger might finally be able to play their favorite Champion very soon.