Baldur’s Gate 3 Cast Reprises Their Roles In Upcoming HighRollers DnD Oneshot

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a standout title this year and continues to be enjoyed by players doing new playthroughs or jumping on the bandwagon and experiencing it for the first time. One of the best parts of the game is the companions you meet along the way, and thanks to Larian Studios, we are about to see them all in a whole new way.

Larian Studio has partnered with the High Rollers actual play series, who will be hosting a Baldur’s Gate 3 one-shot with the main cast reprising their roles for a new original adventure in the game’s setting.

The Actual Play Show Will Feature the Actors Playing Their Origin Characters

Larian Studios revealed the upcoming one-shot over on X, which will see High Rollers, a popular British actual play series, hosting the entire main cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. The session will be hosted by Mark Hulmes, the host of High Rollers, and will see Neil Newborn, Jennifer English, Devora Wilde, Theo Solomon, Tim Downie, and Samantha Beart – who play Astarion, Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Wyll, Gale, and Karlach respectively – all return to play their characters in an original adventure.

The live stream will take play on the High Rollers Twitch channel on Friday, September 22, at 11 AM PT/7 PM BST and will be available to watch as a VOD on both Twitch and YouTube after the show.

We currently have no details on what to expect from the episode or what the story will be. Still, we do know it will be taking place in the World of Baldur’s Gate, obviously, and that it will likely entail plenty of high jinxes and off-script moments between the characters, something we imagine fans will be very excited to see.

Devora Wilde recently posted a video to X with all the cast together, including Amelia Tyler, who narrated the game, though they seem to be absent from the announcement video. Whether they were hanging out with their fellow cast members or if they will make an appearance during the episode remains to be seen, but we are kind of hoping for the latter.