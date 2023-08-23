Baldur’s Gate 3 Cut Content Discovered: Removed Quests, Maps, & Romance Options

Fans have discovered that Baldur’s Gate 3 has lots of cut content buried in its code, relating to nearly every aspect of the game, including unfinished quests, maps, and even romance options. This isn’t too surprising, considering how massive the game is and the length of its development, combined with its sheer range of character options and player decisions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 entered Early Access in 2020, with the game receiving massive content updates over the next few years. While Baldur’s Gate 3 added new classes and races during this period, it gradually removed and tweaked things based on player feedback. One of the biggest changes during this period was altering the personalities of the party members, as many players found them unlikeable and overly negative, so they were tweaked to make them more appealing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Has A Ton Of Cut Content For Nearly Every Aspect Of The Game

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is out, fans can dig through the game’s files on a hunt for secrets. A thread on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has uncovered a shocking amount of cut content, especially in the game’s final act. The full list can be seen in the link below, but be warned that it contains spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Possibly the biggest cut from Baldur’s Gate 3 is an entire map set in Avernus, which is part of the evil afterlife of the D&D multiverse. This location was intended to feature powerful foes and have more quests for Karlach. It’s possible that this would have tied into the events of Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, the D&D campaign, but went unfinished after Baldur’s Gate 3 kept getting pushed further and further back.

Those who finished Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t be surprised to learn that Act 3 has the most cut content. Fans suspected this would be the case going into the game, with the developers likely focusing on the front half of the story. There would also be much harsher consequences for using the Mind Flayer powers, along with a much different role planned for the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The cut content in Baldur’s Gate 3 might not stay gone forever. There’s a chance that Larian Studios could release a “Definitive Edition” of Baldur’s Gate 3 further down the line, adding all of this unfinished content back in, possibly to incentivize people to double dip and buy a new version of the game, or to prod people who held off on buying it on day one.