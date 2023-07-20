Baldur’s Gate 3 Drowns Players With Character Possibilities In Teaser Trailer

The poor, indecisive gamers of the world are set to suffer soon, as the latest trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 shows off the game’s staggering number of character creation options. This is because Baldur’s Gate 3 uses all of the content from the Dungeons & Dragons 5E Player’s Handbook and more, giving players numerous races, subraces, classes, and subclasses to choose from.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access for several years, with developer Larian Studios gradually adding content. This resulted in significant updates that added classes and races, giving players another excuse to play through the game’s opening hours once more and try out the new content. The only D&D races still to arrive are the Dragonborn and Half-Orc, and the only class left is the Monk, both of which are set to arrive in the game’s launch version.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Latest Trailer Explores Its Ridiculous Number Of Character Creation Options

Baldur’s Gate 3 already has many options for character creation, and the launch version is set to add much more. A new trailer on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitter account shows off all of the options you can select from, as there are 12 classes, 46 subclasses, 11 races, and 31 subraces, all of which can affect the narrative once you start the game.

To forge a legacy, you need an identity. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game all about you. Your decisions in character creation will impact your experiences in Faerûn.



BG3 launches August 3rd on PC with 12 classes, 46 subclasses, 11 races, and 31 subraces.https://t.co/ivluI2bRK0 pic.twitter.com/gGfYaDbLJM — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 (@baldursgate3) July 20, 2023

The trailer shows off all the content that will be available in the game, including some of the spells and class features you can use. The ability to multiclass was also discussed, as players can spread their progression across different classes. Bear in mind that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, so you should plan your spread accordingly to make the most of your limited options.

Another interesting point in the trailer is that Warlock can interact with their Patron in Baldur’s Gate 3. These incredibly powerful supernatural beings grant a Warlock their power, and many D&D campaigns find a way to include them. The launch version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature an Archfey, Fiend, or Great Old One Patron, so there will be many opportunities for your character to deal with these almighty monsters while trying to sort out every other problems in the world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have begged Larian to release a character creator for the game, similar to the Boss Factory used by the last Saints Row title. This is because there are so many options for tailoring a character’s powers and designing their abilities that they’re afraid they’ll waste hours of play time staring at the screen, deciding who will lead their party before they venture forth.