Baldurs Gate 3 early access not arriving August, but release date announcement is coming soon

Baldurs Gate 3 fans will be disappointed to learn that the early access version of the game will not be available in August, which developer Larian Studios had hinted at as a real possibility. The development team does have some information for us, though, and they plan to share the official early access announcement on August 18 during the Panel From Hell live stream.

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/S1RlVpJ8yw pic.twitter.com/NCkrnHHpH0 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 4, 2020

Not only should we anticipate to learn about the official early access date, and how to join it, there’s even bigger news coming at the panel. It could have something to do with the official release date for the game or a decent timeline for players to have better expectations for the future. Eager fans have likely wanted to get their hands on the game since they first saw it in action in late February at PAX East 2020. During the event, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke played and ran into the misfortune of underestimating an encounter. His party died on stage in front of everyone, showing the genuine madness and dangers that await players in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Panel From Hell live stream will be available for fans to watch on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website.