Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Enamored By Amount Of Missable Content

At this point, it’s not a secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game filled with content for players to find and enjoy, so much in fact, that players are still finding content in new playthroughs they completely missed their time around.

One Reddit user has shared their experience of this, highlighting one of the game’s many strengths and showing just how much content the game has to offer players.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Complete Guide – Classes, Quests, Puzzles, Mechanics, & Beginner Tips

Players Are Prasing Baldur’s Gate 3 for Its Lack of Handholding and Wealth of Content

Image Via Larian Studios

Reddit user u/YourMamaFavGuru started the discussion regarding the game’s wealth of content by sharing their own experience during their first playthrough. In the post, they detail how they didn’t go to Creche Yllek their first time through the game, missing out on a whole chunk of story and encounters, and other players have jumped to share similar experiences and have praised the game for this approach.

One of the top comments on the post comes from u/clif08, who said that they find it cool that “the game doesn’t hold you by the hand.” In that same vein, other users also praised Larian for this approach to the game, and how it both emulates that feeling of playing D&D and discovering new things, but also puts the focus on you, the player, on how and where you want to explore.

Others shared similar experiences with the game, how different their playthroughs have been after missing certain content, and how different scenes have played out, with many commenting on other posts that show the game’s wealth of content and how varied it can be, with one user responding to a player’s experience involving the art gallery in act 3 by saying they didn’t even know that was a thing.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Can BG3 Teach You How To Play Dungeons & Dragons

It’s worth reading the post yourself because there are a lot of examples in there, but it highlights one of the best aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is massive; that’s a given at this point and the fact that it has so much to see that you can miss, and affects other aspects of the game gives it that replayable, but for these players, it also that the game respects its players enough to let them find their own way. Every playthrough will be different, and finding your way through them feels natural, and this post sums that up pretty well.

It’s because of this that we imagine we will see so many stories of players finding new ways to play and new moments that will make Baldur’s Gate 3 a game that’s played for years to come.