Baldur’s Gate 3 Has A Risque Secret Hidden Just Outside Of Sight

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been hiding a risque secret at the start of the game since launch, which has only just come to light. Considering the game’s content and age rating, those who have played Baldur’s Gate 3 likely aren’t too surprised that it has a secret like this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is no stranger to mature content, with the game’s infamous bear scene helping promote it to an audience that might not have been aware otherwise. The developers went to great lengths to allow players to romance many characters, regardless of gender, with some party members even being open to polyamory, though not all of them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hides An Adult Secret In Its Character Creator

The latest episode of Boundary Break focuses on Baldur’s Gate 3, and a huge secret has been revealed. If you zoom the camera out during the character creation screen, then you’ll see character models without any clothes just outside of the player’s view. Notably, this also includes a fully clothed version of the White Dragonborn, the default model for the Dark Urge origin story.

There’s a likely reason for these models existing where they do, and it has nothing to do with the secret titillation of the developers. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers many different character options, so it’s possible that the game boots up a number of different models for the player character and switches their place when you select a different option.

This method of using character models would significantly cut down on load times, especially if the player is flicking between the different options to see what they look like. The Boundary Break series has pointed out constant instances of similar tricks in past videos, where developers will load character models slightly out of view and then warp them into the shot when they’re needed.

Considering the size of the maps in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s unsurprising that this trick is used on many occasions throughout the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 has lots of different NPCs, objects, and environmental effects loaded at once, so it makes sense that the developers would need to use every trick possible to stop your computer from melting under the pressure of so much stuff.