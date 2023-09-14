Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers Characters Have Their Own MTG Cards

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans adore the many characters that appear throughout the game, and many enjoy sharing their love of the primary companions and Origin characters. Now, fans have discovered that the card game, Magic: The Gathering, has imprinted many of these characters, displaying them in gorgeous artwork.

Although these cards have been out for some time, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have taken to Reddit to share their discovery of these cards, and many in the comments love the detailed artwork. These cards were done so long ago they still feature Minthara when she first made her appearance during the game’s Early Access, many years ago.

Magic Cards Show Off Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans in Gorgeous Artwork

Image via Wizards of the Coast

The Reddit thread sharing the love of these cards is on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 channel. These cards were initially completed and appeared in June 2022, and there’s an entire set for them called Battle for Baldur’s Gate.

Not only does it feature many of the companion and origin characters, but there are some done for the Elder Brain, Volo, various dragons, and so many other small references that fans of the Baldur’s Gate series and Dungeons & Dragons can enjoy. Eager fans can check out the full card list on the Magic: The Gathering website.

Many fans on the comment bring up the artwork, comparing them to the final looks of the characters that we see in the finished version of Baldur’s Gate 3. Jaheira, later seen in the game’s Act 2, features a huge difference to her final appearance, along with Lae’zel, whom many fans compare to a Gith’yanki Monk.

Some fans bring up a desire for an updated version of these cards, and given Baldur’s Gate 3’s overall triumphant success, such a release would make a lot of sense. Even the developers at Larian Studios were surprised by the sudden success of the game, believing the first launch weekend might have roughly 100,000 players when it was nearly north of 800,000. The success has also had Larian revisiting DLC for the game.

Although DLC hasn’t arrived for Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, fans can enjoy the Magic: The Gathering card set if they can find a local retailer. Fans can pick those up if they want to add another MTG set to their collection or enjoy the breathtaking work the artists did on our favorite companions from the game.