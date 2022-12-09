Baldur’s Gate 3 rolls initiative to finally leave early access

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in tough early access for the past few years. As a result, the release for early access was delayed several times until it finally launched in October 2020. It’s remained in this state since then, but it has now been announced that the game will come out sometime in August 2023.

Baldurs Gate 3 is a highly anticipated story RPG where players can assume the role of one of the handful of pre-created characters, or they can decide to make one to take part in the entire adventure. The game’s first act has been available and heavily tweaked by developers Larian Studios since the start of early access.

Larian Studios have been adding multiple classes, mechanics, and quality-of-life options throughout the early access. Players who have been providing feedback to the development team throughout this process have repeated the same areas, trying several new things to see what works and see if they can break anything to improve the gameplay experience. The official announcement trailer for the release date showed off several additional areas players can hope to explore in future acts.

Although August 2023 is the intended release date, it could be pushed back by Larian Studios. This has happened several times through Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access cycle, but we’d like to believe they’re confident in this date by making this announcement.

For those who have been waiting to play the game and check out the full experience, it’s almost time to grab it. Those who have access to Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access can continue to enjoy the first act but will have access to the rest of the game when it arrives sometime on August 2023.