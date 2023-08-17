Baldur’s Gate 3’s Upcoming Patch Fixes Over 1000 Bugs & Adds Most Requested Features

A large content update & round of bug fixes are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, as a new patch is in development that will add requested features and address glitches that have been reported to the developer Larian Studios. While Baldur’s Gate 3 is very much playable in its retail form, there are still many issues that need addressing with the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have reported many bugs with the game on social media, some involving minor graphical problems to more significant issues, such as the game not launching. Usually, developers would be given a lot of grief online for glitches like these, especially for a title that has been in Early Access for years, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is a mammoth game, and it has been receiving regular hotfixes since, so fans have been forgiving of its foibles.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Next Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Is On The Way

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is in the works. Larian Studios head Swen Vincke announced on Twitter that the team is working on a hotfix and at least two patches. The content is based on all of the feedback received by fans, as well as the reports that have been sent regarding bugs and crashes that have been plaguing Baldur’s Gate 3 since launch.

We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 15, 2023

The next update is Hotfix 4, which will likely be out soon, and it will be followed by the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. This patch is set to implement over 1000 fixes into the game. It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly will be changed in this update, as there are so many major and minor issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 that literally anything could qualify.

Following the first major patch, a second one will implement fan requests into the game. This is even more nebulous, as fans have requested many things, ranging from a dye preview option in Baldur’s Gate 3 to making the humans not suck. It’s unclear how much these alterations will change the game, as the more new features are introduced, the more bugs they’ll create.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

The reception to Baldur’s Gate 3 has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans have been willing to overlook many issues just because the game is so much fun to play and has an engaging story that shifts around the player’s decision. As the console launch draws near, PlayStation 5 fans will hopefully get a much more stable version of the game at launch, as Larian has the chance to fix the problems encountered by the PC audience.