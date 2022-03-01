Bandai Namco is giving all Japanese employees raises following Elden Ring’s success

Bandai Namco, the studio behind publishing Elden Ring, is raising all base salaries for their Japanese employees. The company shared the news in a press release that was later translated, detailing that all salary employees will gain an extra 50,000 yen a month, which translates to $435.

The company will also be upping its beginning base salaries per month for new employees from 232,000 yen to 290,000. This will give new Bandai Namco employees $500 more dollars a month than in the past. These new salary standards are planned to be implemented beginning in April this year.

The decision to raise salaries was to help employee stability as Bandai Namco is working on a new project called “Connect with Fans,” which the company describes as “a new mechanism aiming to connect with fans all over the world centering on IP.” Bandai Namco believes that increasing salaries will help “…increase employee autonomy and creativity…” The company will be incorporating “Activity Based Working” giving employees the flexibility to choose what time they want to work.

Alongside this, employees will receive a 10,000 yen allowance every month to give “an opportunity to input entertainment for young employees.” There is currently no information as to whether other regions under the Bandai Namco umbrella will be following a similar direction for its employees.