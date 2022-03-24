Battlefield 2042 devs have learned “valuable lessons” following unpopular launch

To say players have been displeased with Battlefield 2042 since it launched would be an understatement. The game remains incredibly unpopular even four months later, with it continuing to suffer from technical problems and lacking key features from previous entries. Many have even signed a petition demanding they receive a refund.

Rather than cut their losses and move on, a report by Xfire says that EA intends to keep supporting Battlefield 2042 and the series as a whole. The company does acknowledge Battlefield 2042 as a “miss” and, according to Xfire’s sources, has learned “valuable lessons.”

Originally, Battlefield 2042 was to act as the new foundation for future games, but in the wake of players’ responses to it, those plans have likely changed. One source told Xfire, “I think we’ll be reverting a lot of the changes we made in Battlefield 2042.”

While a new Battlefield has already entered pre-production, there are no concrete details about it. It’s even been suggested that it could become a hero shooter akin to games like Overwatch and Apex Legends, but Xfire’s report suggests that this may no longer be the case.

As for Battlefield 2042’s future, a large portion of DICE has already moved onto the next game, but there is still a dedicated development team working on additional content. Things like new playable specialists, game modes, and maps are all planned, but the first season of content has been pushed back to the summer.