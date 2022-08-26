What gaming companies does EA own?

EA is one of the biggest and longest-standing publishers in the history of games. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, formerly of Apple, the company was a leading publisher throughout the 80s, but it was in the early 90s that EA really hit its stride with various sports franchises on Sega Genesis and home computer systems. John Madden Football, NHL Hockey, and FIFA International Soccer were sports simulations with previously unimaginable levels of realism. Gamers loved them, and from then on, EA (still known as Electronic Arts back then) could not be stopped.

Over four decades, EA has developed and published some of the biggest games ever, and has made billions of dollars doing it. Many of those billions of dollars have been spent on acquiring other companies, often developers whose games EA previously published on a third-party basis. Many of those companies have since been absorbed into other EA entities, but others have retained their own identities, albeit sometimes with a bit of EA branding added to their names. The full list of every gaming company that EA owns is below.

Every gaming company and franchise EA owns

Image via EA

Company: BioWare

Location: Canada

Major Franchises:

– Baldur’s Gate

– Dragon Age

– Mass Effect

Company: Codemasters

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

– Dirt

– F1

– Grid

Company: Criterion Games

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

– Burnout

– Need For Speed

Company: EA Chillingo

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

– Iron Force

– WarFriends

Company: EA DICE (formerly Digital Illusions CE)

Location: Sweden

Major Franchises:

– Battlefield

– Star Wars Battlefront

Screenshot by Gamepur

Company: EA Tiburon (formerly Tiburon Entertainment)

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

– Madden NFL

– NBA Live

Company: Glu Mobile

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

– Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

– Deer Hunter

Company: Industrial Toys

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

– Midnight Star

– Battlefield Mobile

Company: Metalhead Software

Location: Canada

Major Franchises:

– Super Mega Baseball

Company: Playdemic

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

– Golf Clash

Company: PopCap Games

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

– Bejeweled

– Peggle

– Plants vs Zombies

Image via EA

Company: Respawn Entertainment

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

– Apex Legends

– Titanfall



Other Major EA Franchises and Licences:

– Command & Conquer

– FIFA

– Medal of Honor

– NHL