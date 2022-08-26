What gaming companies does EA own?
EA is one of the biggest and longest-standing publishers in the history of games. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, formerly of Apple, the company was a leading publisher throughout the 80s, but it was in the early 90s that EA really hit its stride with various sports franchises on Sega Genesis and home computer systems. John Madden Football, NHL Hockey, and FIFA International Soccer were sports simulations with previously unimaginable levels of realism. Gamers loved them, and from then on, EA (still known as Electronic Arts back then) could not be stopped.
Over four decades, EA has developed and published some of the biggest games ever, and has made billions of dollars doing it. Many of those billions of dollars have been spent on acquiring other companies, often developers whose games EA previously published on a third-party basis. Many of those companies have since been absorbed into other EA entities, but others have retained their own identities, albeit sometimes with a bit of EA branding added to their names. The full list of every gaming company that EA owns is below.
Every gaming company and franchise EA owns
Company: BioWare
Location: Canada
Major Franchises:
– Baldur’s Gate
– Dragon Age
– Mass Effect
Company: Codemasters
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
– Dirt
– F1
– Grid
Company: Criterion Games
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
– Burnout
– Need For Speed
Company: EA Chillingo
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
– Iron Force
– WarFriends
Company: EA DICE (formerly Digital Illusions CE)
Location: Sweden
Major Franchises:
– Battlefield
– Star Wars Battlefront
Company: EA Tiburon (formerly Tiburon Entertainment)
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
– Madden NFL
– NBA Live
Company: Glu Mobile
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
– Kim Kardashian: Hollywood
– Deer Hunter
Company: Industrial Toys
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
– Midnight Star
– Battlefield Mobile
Company: Metalhead Software
Location: Canada
Major Franchises:
– Super Mega Baseball
Company: Playdemic
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
– Golf Clash
Company: PopCap Games
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
– Bejeweled
– Peggle
– Plants vs Zombies
Company: Respawn Entertainment
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
– Apex Legends
– Titanfall
Other Major EA Franchises and Licences:
– Command & Conquer
– FIFA
– Medal of Honor
– NHL