Battlefield 2042 gets a limited-time zombies mode thanks to Portal

Battlefield Portal might have changed the way it doles out XP, but there are still plenty of custom games to try out. One of them pits your squad against the undead, just like Call of Duty’s famous mode.

Well, kind of. The Battlefield Twitter account promoted the mode, dubbed Zombie Survival and created by streamer @StoneMountain64. It describes a 4-person team versus a horde of 60 zombies, trying to survive for 60 minutes as the horde constantly respawns. The “zombies” in question aren’t the rotting dead you’d see in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Der Anfang, though. Instead, they’re AI soldiers armed with only knives. If they manage to take out one of your teammates, it’ll take a set number of zombie kills to bring your downed squad member back. You can play Zombie Survival on select portions of Battlefield 2042, 1942, 3, and Bad Company 2 maps.

This week in #BattlefieldPortal

Zombie Survival by @StoneMountain64



🧟 4 Players on Human Team vs 60 Zombies

⏲️ Survive 60 minutes

🥇 What's your score? pic.twitter.com/SXkKILDBEk — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 20, 2022

Zombie Survival will only be available for a limited time — now through January 27. Of course, there’s nothing stopping someone from creating something similar in Portal mode to replace it. That’s the beauty of such a custom mode.

The Call of Duty comparison is funny in light of recent news too. Xbox’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been making headlines, but controversial figure Bobby Kotick implied that Activision Blizzard was also considering merging with EA at one point. Such a move would have brought the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises together under one publishing roof.