Bayonetta 3 director details “Demon Slave” mechanic from Nintendo Direct trailer

Fans were excited to see the return of Bayonetta 3 in the September Nintendo Direct. After years of no news on the game, Platinum was eager to show off the work they’ve done over the past three years. For the first time since it was announced, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Bayonetta 3’s gameplay and how Bayonetta now wields the power to control kaiju-like Infernal Demons in battle.

Bayonetta 3 director Yusuke Miyata went into further detail in Platinum’s official blog about this new mechanic called Demon Slave.”Unlike the Climax Summons of previous games that automatically defeated enemies and returned to Inferno, [Demon Slave] lets players control demons during gameplay and unleash a host of intuitive actions,” said Miyata.

He continues: “Each demon’s abilities vary and the kinds of abilities that are advantageous in a certain situation can change at any time.” Expect Bayonetta fans to look through that trailer under a microscope for more fine details. While Miyata didn’t disclose how many demons will be in the game, what kind of abilities they’ll have, or what else the demons can do, it seems we can expect more news on Bayonetta 3 and this new gameplay mechanic sometime in the future.

However, if the previous installments are anything to go by, we can expect these demons to hold powerful movements that are packed with Bayonetta’s signature style. Bayonetta 3 is expected to release in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.