Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters debut No.10 in UK sales charts
FIFA 20 still leading sales in the United Kingdom.
Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters had a strong debut over the last week in the United Kingdom.
While digital editions are available for purchase separately, retail copies are available for sale in a Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle, which has reached No.10 during its first week.
Forza Horizon 4 returned in the top ten, thanks to a 229% in sales compared to the previous week, while PS4 exclusive Dreams – which debuted No.8 last week – fell No.15, just outside of the main chart.
Here’s the full top ten:
- FIFA 20 (1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2)
- GTA V (3)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (4)
- Minecraft (Switch) (7)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (6)
- Team Sonic Racing (22)
- Forza Horizon 4 (re-entry)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (9)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle (New entry)
The top 4 positions have remained unchanged, as FIFA 20 is still the best selling game in the UK, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, GTA V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
We shouldn’t witness any particular change throughout February as big triple-A games, such as Nioh 2, are set to start releasing in March.