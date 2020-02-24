Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters debut No.10 in UK sales charts

Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters had a strong debut over the last week in the United Kingdom.

While digital editions are available for purchase separately, retail copies are available for sale in a Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle, which has reached No.10 during its first week.

Forza Horizon 4 returned in the top ten, thanks to a 229% in sales compared to the previous week, while PS4 exclusive Dreams – which debuted No.8 last week – fell No.15, just outside of the main chart.

Here’s the full top ten:

FIFA 20 (1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2) GTA V (3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (4) Minecraft (Switch) (7) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (6) Team Sonic Racing (22) Forza Horizon 4 (re-entry) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (9) Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle (New entry)

The top 4 positions have remained unchanged, as FIFA 20 is still the best selling game in the UK, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, GTA V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

We shouldn’t witness any particular change throughout February as big triple-A games, such as Nioh 2, are set to start releasing in March.