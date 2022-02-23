Bioware states that the new Dragon Age is “in the middle of Production” in a new update about future titles

Bioware has released a new blog post going over future titles that the company is currently working on. In the blog, Bioware reveals that the “blueprint” of the next Dragon Age was completed last year and that the title is now “in the middle of Production.”

The blueprint refers to the concept and pre-production phases of game development, which includes working on “the creative vision for [a] game” and “laying down the technical foundations.” Now that the new Dragon Age is in the production phase, Bioware is in the middle of creating new environments, constructing deep characters, making the gameplay, writing, and inventing the cinematics for the game.

An update on Dragon Age production and more from GM, Gary McKay.https://t.co/qpHX99MdiH pic.twitter.com/mvw4RjIwyA — BioWare (@bioware) February 23, 2022

The blog also revealed that an Executive Producer of Dragon Age, Christian Dailey, has left Bioware. The company assures readers that a strong leadership team of veterans is still in place to carry through Dragon Age’s production. These veterans include Production Director Mac Walters, Game Director Corrine Busche, and Director of Product Development Benoit Houle.

Bioware also briefly touches on Star Wars: The Old Republic and the next Mass Effect. The blog goes over the recently released Legacy of the Sith expansion for The Old Republic, and how the team is currently working on more updates for the title. Not much is detailed about the next Mass Effect other than it is still in active development and the team working on it is led by industry veteran Mike Gamble.