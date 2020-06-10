Blackout battle royale reportedly returning with Call of Duty 2020

Blackout, the battle royale mode debuted with Black Ops IIII, is said to be returning to Call of Duty 2020‘s game when it releases later this year.

The rumor was dropped by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who has correctly reported on summer reveals for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and Nintendo announcements as the latest Paper Mario game.

“Blackout is going to return in some form with Black Ops this year,” Grubb said on Twitter, not very surprised by the news, it seems.

Black Ops is also said to be returning as this year’s Call of Duty and should be a soft reboot from developer Treyarch set in the Cold War.

Insider Tom Henderson, formerly known as Long Sensation, has also backed this rumor with his own sources confirming that Blackout is returning.

“What I’ve been told is that they will not be separate entities,” he said, discussing people worries that Blackout could be a problem for Warzone‘s support on the long run.

“There won’t be IW’s Warzone and Treyarch’s Blackout,” the insider added. “They’ll be the same BR… Just bits of both incorporated (maybe bits of the Blackout map?).”

That could be a hint at a possible crossover between the two battle royale modes instead of an internal competition which wouldn’t make much sense from Activision’s perspective.

The reveal of the new Call of Duty game is said to be happening very soon, while the release should happen by the end of 2020 and be cross-gen.