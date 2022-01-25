Blizzard announces “a survival game in an all-new universe”

Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is huge news, no question — but it’s not the only big thing on Blizzard’s plate. The studio behind the likes of Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft has just “announced” its next game.

It might technically be announced, but we know next to nothing about this brand-new game. According to the Inside Blizzard blog post, the team is “going on a journey to a whole new universe.” There’s a lot of grand talk about new stories and adventures in the post, but the only concrete information we have is that this will be a “survival game for PC and console.” There’s also a second piece of concept art beyond the one at the top of this article. Have a look:

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It seems Blizzard itself doesn’t know exactly what this new survival game will be either. The blog includes links to nearly a dozen open roles at the studio. The project calls for developers in the art, design, and engineering departments. Whatever this game becomes, it will be the first new IP from Blizzard since Overwatch debuted in 2016.

As exciting as a new game can be, Blizzard — along with its other half, Activision — is still under scrutiny. Employees have staged multiple walkouts in response to CEO Bobby Kotick’s mishandling of the company through years of reported toxic workplace conditions. He’ll remain CEO during the Microsoft merger despite this.