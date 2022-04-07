Blizzard quietly removes a pro-Russian “Z” war symbol from Zarya’s Overwatch skins

In a new Overwatch update for its Anniversary Remix event, Blizzard has quietly removed a pro-Russian “Z” war symbol from two of Zarya’s Overwatch skins. The propaganda symbol itself has been spotted on Russian vehicles during the country’s invasion of Ukraine, referred to by some as the “zwastika” as a symbol for supporting the attack on the country.

Blizzard hasn’t made an official comment on the change but while it is minimal change, it is one that makes sense as the symbol is now very inappropriate to feature in the game. The change was first noticed on Reddit by user ProtoVI who shared a before and after photo of Zarya’s Arctic and Siberian Front skins that use to feature the symbol on the right of her upper chest area of her jacket.

Whether the company continues to stay silent or not, the intention is clear Zarya was a Russian soldier before joining Overwatch. The removal is another move a part of Activision Blizzard’s decision to distance itself from the country which previously suspended sales of its games within the region.

Blizzard has made similar changes in the past with Overwatch, the developer received complaints from fans for oversexualizing Tracer’s victory pose and modified it. Another instance was offering refunds for players who bought the premium skin based on former Overwatch League pro, Jay “Sinatraa” Won who was accused of sexual assault.