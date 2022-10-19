Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 Remake takes fans back to that spooky town

Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission began with a bang with the official announcement of the Silent Hill 2 Remake developed by the Bloober Team. The title has been heavily rumored for years, with leaked images earlier in 2022 pointing to the remake being real. The Transmission is the first official look at the remake, showing off classic moments from the seminal title.

The footage shown during the Transmission shows the iconic opening moments of Silent Hill 2 but now in a new engine with updated graphics. We see James Sutherland in the bathroom like he was at the start of the original Silent Hill 2, staring back at his reflection in the mirror. The video also shows off important landmarks from Silent Hill and gives viewers their first good look at Pyramid Head in the Remake. James narrates the footage with his new voice actor, reciting memorable lines from Silent Hill 2.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the many Silent Hill-related projects revealed in the Transmission. The Transmission announced several new Silent Hill titles, including Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill F, Silent Hill: Ascension, and a new movie called Return to Silent Hill. Players can put the Silent Hill 2 Remake on their wishlist now for their PlayStation 5. The remake will be a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive, but it will become available on PC as well.

Silent Hill 2 tells the story of recent widower James Sunderland, who is lured back to the sleepy town of Silent Hill after getting a letter from his deceased wife. In Silent Hill he comes across plenty of strange occurrences, including grotesque monsters and odd people. As he tries to discover the mystery of his wife, he is stalked by a hulking creature with a giant pyramid on its head. Silent Hill 2 is often recognized as one of the best video games ever and is considered to be the peak of the Silent Hill franchise.