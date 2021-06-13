Brawl Stars season 7 is called Jurrasic Splash, will feature new brawlers, skins, gadgets, and more

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Season 7 of Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars is gearing up for a massive Season 7 update, according to the recent Brawl Talk. The upcoming season will be called Jurrasic Splash and will feature two new Brawlers, 30 skins, three new game modes, additional gadgets, and much more. The game is headed towards a major overhaul, and there is a lot to unpack.

Two new Brawlers will be added to the game as part of the Season 7 update. Buzz (Chromatic Brawler) is one of the two new Brawlers and will be earnable through Brawl Pass. Griff (Epic Brawler), on the other hand, will be handed out as a reward for beating a challenge, which is yet to be revealed. Players who cannot complete the challenge will be able to purchase Griff from Brawl Shop or get through Brawl Boxes.

Supercell is also bringing 30 new skins to the game, one of the highest ever in a single patch. These skins include:

  1. Born Bad Buzz
  2. Surfer Carl
  3. Dino Leon
  4. Beachtime Mortis
  5. Coco Rosa
  6. Jetski Jacky
  7. Whalewatch Nina
  8. Burger Lou
  9. Hermes Max
  10. Megabox Darryl
  11. Trash Poco
  12. Wicked Stu
  13. Vicious Bibi
  14. Gold Colt
  15. Silver Colt
  16. Gold Mr. P
  17. Silver Mr. P
  18. Boca Juniors Shelly
  19. America Shelly
  20. U De Chile Shelly
  21. El Primo Universitario
  22. El Primo Club Nacional
  23. El Primo Corinthians
  24. Atl. Nacional Colt
  25. Cerro Porteno Colt
  26. River Plate Colt
  27. Club America Colt
  28. LDU Quito Mike
  29. Flamengo Mike
  30. Chivas Mike

Three new game modes will be making their debut in the upcoming patch. These game modes are:

  • Basket Brawl
  • Volley Brawl
  • Hold the trophy

Furthermore, Knockout will now be a permanent game mode, and players can play it anytime they want.

New modifiers are being added to Mapmaker mode along with five new tiles. These tiles include:

  • Heal Tile
  • Slow Tile
  • Speed Tile
  • Spike Tile
  • Gas Tile

Finally, 10 brand-new gadgets will make their way into the game. Unfortunately, Supercell is yet to reveal which Brawlers will be the recipient of these gadgets.

