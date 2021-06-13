Brawl Stars season 7 is called Jurrasic Splash, will feature new brawlers, skins, gadgets, and more

Brawl Stars is gearing up for a massive Season 7 update, according to the recent Brawl Talk. The upcoming season will be called Jurrasic Splash and will feature two new Brawlers, 30 skins, three new game modes, additional gadgets, and much more. The game is headed towards a major overhaul, and there is a lot to unpack.

Two new Brawlers will be added to the game as part of the Season 7 update. Buzz (Chromatic Brawler) is one of the two new Brawlers and will be earnable through Brawl Pass. Griff (Epic Brawler), on the other hand, will be handed out as a reward for beating a challenge, which is yet to be revealed. Players who cannot complete the challenge will be able to purchase Griff from Brawl Shop or get through Brawl Boxes.

Image via Supercell

Supercell is also bringing 30 new skins to the game, one of the highest ever in a single patch. These skins include:

Image via Supercell

Born Bad Buzz Surfer Carl Dino Leon Beachtime Mortis Coco Rosa Jetski Jacky Whalewatch Nina Burger Lou Hermes Max Megabox Darryl Trash Poco Wicked Stu Vicious Bibi Gold Colt Silver Colt Gold Mr. P Silver Mr. P Boca Juniors Shelly America Shelly U De Chile Shelly El Primo Universitario El Primo Club Nacional El Primo Corinthians Atl. Nacional Colt Cerro Porteno Colt River Plate Colt Club America Colt LDU Quito Mike Flamengo Mike Chivas Mike

Three new game modes will be making their debut in the upcoming patch. These game modes are:

Basket Brawl

Volley Brawl

Hold the trophy

Furthermore, Knockout will now be a permanent game mode, and players can play it anytime they want.

Image via Supercell

New modifiers are being added to Mapmaker mode along with five new tiles. These tiles include:

Heal Tile

Slow Tile

Speed Tile

Spike Tile

Gas Tile

Finally, 10 brand-new gadgets will make their way into the game. Unfortunately, Supercell is yet to reveal which Brawlers will be the recipient of these gadgets.