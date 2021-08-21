Brawl Stars season 8 is called Once Upon a Brawl, will feature a new brawler, skins, pins, and more

The recent Brawl Talk live stream has given fans the first glimpse of upcoming Season 8 in Brawl Stars. The new season is called Once Upon a Brawl and is centred around the fairytale theme. A new Brawler is also making its way to the game, along with new skins and pins.

Screengrab via Brawl Stars’ YouTube

Ash is the newest Brawler joining the Brawl Stars’ long roster. The trash knight is a Chromatic Brawler and thus will be available in Season 8’s Brawl Pass. From the minimal gameplay footage that was shown in Brawl Talk, Ash seems to be a tank that has a medium range on his basic attacks.

Apart from the new Brawler, nine new skins are also making their way to the game. Most of these skins are based on the upcoming fairy tale theme, but some are also inspired by the Lunar festival in Asia. With that being said, here are all the upcoming skins:

Princess Shelly (Brawl Pass exclusive)

Ninja Ash (Brawl Pass exclusive)

Unicorn Knight Barley

Evil Queen Pam

Prince Sprout (two alternate versions available)

El Dragon (two alternate versions available)

Wiza Byron (Power League exclusive)

Lunar Piper

Handsome Colt

Screengrab via Brawl Stars’ YouTube

Although Season 8 won’t feature any new game mode, Solo Showdown is getting a complete rework. Furthermore, new animated pins are coming to the game for multiple different Brawlers.