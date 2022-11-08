Bug-type gym leader has been leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Leading up to the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Company has shared that it will be an open-world experience, allowing players to explore how they wish. There are a handful of mainline stories to follow, and one of them features Victory Road, taking on the many Gym Leaders of Paldea. However, before the actual release, it seems the upcoming Bug-type gym leader for the region has been leaked.

The Bug-type gym leader supposedly will be named Katy, and her overall outfit gives her away. Her hair is tied up as if it were a cacoon, and there is a noticeable spider web on her left side, showing off her favoritism immediately. Although the image for Katy has appeared, we don’t have an insight into the Pokémon she will be using, but we can guess many of them will have to do with the ones appearing in Paldea.

In the background of the image shared, we also see it raining, which might have to do with the weather of Paldea itself rather than something happening in the battle or with the story. However, we’re not too sure. There was a leaked image of one of the new Bug-type Pokémon appearing in Paldea, Nymble, and it has a slick evolution, Lokix. We might see them used in this battle, but we do not have a copy of the game and cannot confirm how the battle turns out or the Pokémon Katy will use.

We’re not 100% certain these images are authentic, and we don’t know how they fit together when the game officially releases. We’ll be able to break these down further when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially come out on November 18 to the Nintendo Switch.