Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s regional Bug-type has potentially leaked, along with its slick evolution

Leaks are happening all over the place for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, from Fuecoco’s final form potentially being shown to the evolved form of the Paldean Wooper. The next Pokémon that the leaker has been sharing is the regional bug that could be appearing in the Paldea region, and it has an incredibly elegant evolution that makes it a cut above the other Bug-types.

The leaked Pokémon is called Nymble and is supposedly the Grasshopper Pokémon. An image shared on a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Twitter page shows off the simple bug as it jumps around in the grass. As the title suggests, it certainly looks like a large grasshopper and doesn’t appear extraordinary.

However, what people want to see is its evolution, Lokix. The evolved form of this Pokémon is decidedly slick, looking similar in the transformation of Scyther to Scizor, although we don’t believe it will be a Steel-type. It’d be incredible if that were true, though.

Traditionally, the Bug-type Pokémon has a third evolution in its family. Unfortunately, we don’t see one for these leaked images. If they are authentic, we might receive one in the future or have to wait until the official release to confirm it and see for ourselves. The leaker sharing these images on Twitter has already shared a handful of other images, such as Fuecoco’s third evolution and the evolved form of Paldean Wooper, Clodsire.

We do not know if these images are real or the validity of this information. Unfortunately, we’re in the dark on this one until the Pokémon Company shares an official image of these Pokémon, there’s a trailer, or we get our hands on the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18. If these images are real, we’re excited to see Nymble and Lokix in the wild and to see if they have a third evolution.