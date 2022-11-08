Quaxly’s final starter evolution has been leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, completing the set

It has been a long day for Pokémon fans as there have been several leaked images floating around regarding the evolutions and pre-evolutions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Finally, it looks like we’re going to finish today with the final started evolution of the three choices, Quaxly, completing the set, giving players a chance to figure out which of three they wish to take with them on their journey through Paldea.

Fuecoco’s third form, Skeledirge, was the first to appear, followed by Sprigatito’s second evolution, Floragato, and then its third evolution, Meowscarada. After that, it looks like the leakers have moved on to the Water-type, Quaxly, and are sharing its second form, Quaxwell, and its final form, Quaquaval.

Quaxly evolves into Quaxwell



Quaxwell evolves into Quaquaval pic.twitter.com/LkEg54cUnS — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 8, 2022

Based on the leaked images, it looks like Quaxly grows up when it becomes Quaquaval, with long legs, and several parts of its feature begin to darken, making its height even more significant. Some Pokémon players may allude to the previous Water-type evolution from Pokémon Sword and Shield, Inteleon, although the two’s overall design and inspiration are different.

Unlike the ones for Fuecoco and Sprigitato, we don’t have bigger images. We merely have the smaller one, which might be the best we get until the leaker has a way to share those. Right now, it’s better than nothing, giving everyone a proper idea of what to expect for Quaxly’s upcoming forms.

Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm that these images are authentic. We don’t have in the game in front of us a way to verify the images that are being shared, but it does seem like they are coming from an early copy of Scarlet and Violet. We have to take these images and the details shared by the leaks with a grain of salt.

We can expect to confirm the images when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release to the Nintendo Switch on November 18.