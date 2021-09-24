Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 outro teases the return of Alex Mason

Treyarch has posted an outro cinematic for Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and it teases one particularly juicy piece of information: Alex Mason is coming back.

In the cinematic, Special Agent Jason Hudson meets Master Sergeant Frank Woods in a dark back alley to discuss the fate of the satellite’s data recorder (presumably the American KH-9 satellite in the center of Cold War’s Satellite multiplayer map).

According to official reports, the data recorder was destroyed during re-entry, but forensic data contradicts this claim. Knowing that Special Officer Russel Adler was first on the crash scene, Hudson and Woods conclude that Adler must have taken the data recorder and that they’ll need to “pull him in.” Only one man will know how to go about this, says Hudson: Alex Mason.

Mason, a retired Marine Captain and CIA operative, was a playable character in both of the first two Black Ops games, so the announcement that he’ll be returning as an operator in Season 6 is great news for fans of the Black Ops series.

No start time has yet been announced for Season 6, but we know that Season 5’s Battle Pass resets at 00:00 AM ET on October 6, and that new seasons typically go live 24 hours after the previous season ends. So expect to be reunited with Alex Mason sometime on October 7, depending on your time zone.