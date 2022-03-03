Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings back WMD map, adds new assault rifle

Warzone and Vanguard aren’t the only Call of Duty titles getting new content. Treyarch’s 2020 entry Black Ops Cold War is bringing back a classic map and adding a new weapon to the fray.

As detailed on the Call of Duty blog, Black Ops 1’s WMD map is coming to Cold War as part of its March 4 update. WMD is a weapons facility located in some snowy mountains. There are a lot of spots for skirmishes, from the silo to the crane to the actual weapon production room. Treyarch recommends the Forward Intel perk to give you a better layout of the facility and your enemies’ positions within.

A weapon manufacturing site is a great place to introduce a new gun, and the Vargo 52 assault rifle is being added to Cold War’s arsenal the same day. It has an upward recoil pattern and a fast rate of fire, so Treyarch recommends using perks to keep your magazines full as you let it rip. You can unlock the assault rifle in standard multiplayer or Zombies mode. Deal 1,000 damage in 15 completed matches in the former or eliminate 75 enemies with an AR with three Pack-A-Punch upgrades in the latter, and the base version of the Vargo 52 will be yours.

This is far from the only Call of Duty news in the zeitgeist right now. Next year’s game is reportedly delayed, although Activision says it will share “more details when the time is right.”