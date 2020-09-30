For the first time, CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will have cross-gen crossplay

For the first time ever, Call of Duty fans will have themselves an installment where the Zombies modes won’t prevent different consoles from playing with each other. During the Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal today, the Treyarch team quickly noted that the mode will not just feature crossplay, but also cross-gen play.

In sum, anyone who wants to play with another, on any of the game’s supported platforms, can do so. In 2019, Modern Warfare was the first in the series to allow this, with the help of an Activision account. As long as you have an account with the publisher, you’ll be taking on bloody waves of zombies with a diverse cast of console folk in no time.

In another first for the franchise, the mode will be dishing out free post-launch content to all platforms – current and next-gen. In the past, Black Ops titles stuck to the periodic release of map packs, which featured additional Zombie areas, for $15 each.

The Zombies mode will be packaged inside of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is slated for worldwide release on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.