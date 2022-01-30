Call of Duty leakers claim Modern Warfare 2 has 11 studios involved and has entered alpha early

When developing AAA video games, it’s no longer rare to see multiple studios working on a single project, especially Call of Duty. In fact, eight studios worked on the previous installment, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Yet, it seems that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is upping the ante and has 11 studios involved.

This revelation was shared by Twitter User RalphsValve, in the tweet below. As you can see, they list all the studios involved in developing the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019), including standouts like Sledgehammer, multiple Infinity Ward studios, and additionally Treyarch in the following tweet.

Just heard that Treyarch are also helping out, “all hands are on deck” — Ralph (@RalphsValve) January 29, 2022

Ralph has also been commenting on their tweet, quelling fears that “all hands on deck” is because the game is facing development trouble. Apparently, it’s the exact opposite. In a separate tweet responding to that concern, Ralph states, “Circumstances are different; it was earlier described to me as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ title – hence why essentially every Activision Studio is assisting the game’s development. Things are moving smoothly.”

However, that’s not where the leaks end. Following RalphsValve’s Tweets, noted leaker Tom Henderson released a video that corroborated Ralphs’s claims and provided some more info regarding the shooter. In that video, Tom mentions that according to developers he’s talked to, Modern Warfare 2 is now in Alpha, making it the quickest a Call of Duty game has ever entered Alpha. He also discusses his first-hand experience with the upcoming shooter, noting that when he played the game a few months ago, he was impressed with how it looked.