Call of Duty: Modern Warfare raises more than $1.6 million for Australian wildfire support

A DLC pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is truly making a difference for Direct Relief and its efforts to fight back against deadly Australian brush fires.

Over on the official Call of Duty blog page, the developer confirmed it raised over $1.6 million for relief efforts through sales of the “Outback” pack. “With this donation, Direct Relief has already started to provide much needed emergency and health supplies in coordination with local aid groups across the country as they respond to the pressing needs of millions of Australians affected by these tragic conditions,” the company noted in its post.

Byron Beede, general manager for Call of Duty at Activision, offered a heartfelt thanks to the community. “Call of Duty players around the world came together in support of this terrible tragedy. We’re honored to help in this effort with the funds from the Outback Relief pack. We thank everyone for their generosity, and we look forward to putting this donation into action.”

Patrick Kelly, co-studio head and creative director for Infinity Ward, also provided kudos to Modern Warfare players. Your inspiration drove the Outback Relief Pack. On behalf of everyone here at the studio, we thank you for your support.”

Activision took part in the initiative earlier this year, with Infinity Ward renaming the popular “Outback” DLC pack and donating 100 percent of its sales towards firefighting relief. It’s the latest company to do so, following Sony’s recently announced livestreaming event, Bethesda’s special game sale and Ubisoft’s recent donation.

Those that want to learn more about Direct Relief and lend a hand can do so on its website.