Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone add Black Lives Matter screen before matches

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have added the Black Lives Matter screen to support the protests in the United States and multiple areas in the world.

The protests are over systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and have particularly resonated on the gaming industry as multiple events, including the reveal of PS5 games, have been delayed to leave room for more important voices to be heard.

Developer Infinity Ward has added a black screen before every match and a short message to show support to the Black Lives Matter cause.

The message states that “our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage”.

“Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion,” added the note. “We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures.”

Infinity Ward also calls for a “change,” and tries and offer some proper measure to help the cause and get rid of racism even throughout its games.

The studio has mentioned that it is deploying “additional resources to monitor and ID racist content,” “additional in-game reporting systems to increase the number of bans by hour,” and “filters and greater restrictions on name changes” among other measures.

“We’re issuing thousands of daily bans of racist and hate-oriented names,” says the developer in particular. “We apologize to our players,” it adds, acknowledging it needs “to do a better job.”

The new Call of Duty seasons, both on mobile and consoles/PC, has been delayed to “later dates” that should be revealed soon.