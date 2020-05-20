Report: Call of Duty revives Black Ops with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It would appear that the next Call of Duty game will be returning to Black Ops. Noted CoD leaker Okami posted a mockup of the title on Twitter, and Eurogamer has confirmed the leak with their own sources. The upcoming game, which is planned for an August release, will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops is something of a fan favorite for Call of Duty fans, although some of the lusters were lost when the game moved from historical settings into more futuristic ones. The Cold War title would strongly imply that we are going back to the past, to a time when the world waited to see if America and Russia would wipe us all out in a show of nuclear brinksmanship. Fun times.

How Activision plans to handle the release remains to be seen. It is unlikely that they will be willing to walk away from the success, and infrastructure, that they have established for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new title released as an addition to the established service.

To back this up, the secret bunkers in Warzone would appear to have something to do with the eventual Cold War reveal. The bunkers have been a mystery since the battle royale mode first launched. Industrious players have already managed to wiggle their way past locked doors to discover some nuclear warheads.

This could all end up being a very interesting reveal, and a good roadmap for what we can expect from Call of Duty as a series, now that Activision seems intent of going the live service route with the games.