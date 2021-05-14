Call of Duty teases 80s action heroes for Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Activision has recently announced the crossover of Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with 80s action heroes, and as a part of it, John Rambo and John McClane will be making their way to all three games. For those who don’t know, John Rambo and John McClane are iconic characters from Rambo and Die Hard film series respectively.

The crossover will arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on May 20, and as per the leaks, Rambo and McClane will be arriving as operators. In addition to this, their weapons like Rambo’s survival knife, the bow might also become available in these games.

Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood.



The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021

Rambo was first spotted killing another operator with his bow in a teaser dropped by Call of Duty, and in addition to this, the Warzone stats of two players named SURVIVORJOHN#1009062 and COWBOYMCCLANE#0070030 were also shared that directly hinted towards the release of Rambo and John McClane in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The inclusion of McClane in Call of Duty: Mobile has been teased in the latest tweet in which the caption, ” Glass, who gives a sh*t about glass?” is a popular dialogue by him from the movie Die Hard 1988.

Glass, who gives a sh*t about glass? pic.twitter.com/aiR1Xx2SKO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 14, 2021

Activision will release more information about the crossover soon, so be sure to follow Gamepur to stay updated with the latest news about the Call of Duty franchise.