Call of Duty Warzone latest update available, drops new mode and four weapons

Call of Duty Warzone has just received a much-anticipated update, providing more content and polish to the battle royale players. The update was slated for earlier this week but got delayed due to a last-minute issue. It adds several things users had been waiting for a while.

The update includes more weapons, such as the 725 Shotgun, and Warzone specific controller button layouts.

A Plunder: Blood Money variant is also coming, and has guaranteed cash drops on all kills. Bounty Contracts and finishing moves now pay extra cash.

Here’s the Warzone changelog with all the details:

Warzone

New weapons can be found on the ground and in Supply Boxes: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun).

Players who disconnect in Last Stand will now drop their items when leaving the game.

Fix for a bug where the animation for the player equipping a gas mask will interrupt and block players from deploying their parachute.

Tuned close up shotgun damage to prevent a single shotgun blast from downing a fully armored player. Stopping power can still make this happen.

Added Warzone specific controller button layouts. The Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Flipped layouts will allow those playing Warzone with a controller to use the Ping feature more efficiently.

Plunder

Players can no longer stack self-revive kits.

Players that are spectating still get plunder payouts from contracts but at only 40% of the value paid to living players.

Fixes to help prevent hitching when interacting with Cash Deposit Helicopters and Recon Contracts.

Battle royale

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player.

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station.

Updated button layout for equipment while using gamepad.

Fixed a bug for players are not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks .

Prevent bullets that hit the riot-shield from depleting player armor.

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player will hear the out of bounds countdown timer but will not see the countdown splash on their screen. This has been fixed

Fix for various and potential exploits.

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match.

Players will now get a kill when someone that you’ve downed, disconnects from the game.

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty.

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500.

The full changelog also has fixes and new content for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare core game, which includes the new operator Talon.

We have highlighted the most significant changes and new gameplay items coming to the title in dedicated news, and this also features a brand new 6v6 map.

Call of Duty Warzone is currently being played by more than 30 million users, after starting with 6 million players in just 24 hours.