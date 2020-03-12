Call of Duty: Warzone achieves “over 6 million players” in 24 hours

Six million users have played Call of Duty: Warzone in its first 24 hours, Activision has revealed on the game’s official Twitter account. The game, which has been rumored for a long while before getting announced, is a free-to-play battle royale iteration of the iconic first-person shooter franchise, developed by Modern Warfare’s studio Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty already had a battle royale, but Blackout was slightly different from Warzone.

Activision has shared a tweet with an image claiming that “over 6 million players” have “dropped into Warzone” in just 24 hours, which is a solid figure considering how post-Fortnite battle royale games have performed at their respective launches.

Call of Duty on Twitter What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started. #FreeCallofDuty

Apex Legends, from developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts, was considered to have had a strong launch but only managed to amass 1 million players in 8 hours and 10 million players in 3 days. It is now played by 8-10 million weekly users, with an estimated userbase of 70 million players.

The debut figures are always an easy way to impress, but with such titles being deployed as long term services, it remains to be seen whether Call of Duty: Warzone manages to stay in the most played games around for more than just weeks. Activision surely has what it takes to do so, and it has already been shown on Call of Duty Mobile.

The game for iOS and Android has quickly become a big hit and has even led the publisher to change its strategy for what matters free and premium productions.