Call of Duty: Warzone latest update removes trucks from Solos

A new update is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it removes the big Armored Trucks from Solos.

The detail has been confirmed by Raven Software’s creative director Amos Hodge, despite not having been mentioned in the official changelog.

According to Hodge, the move should help “tone down the vehicle meta a bit,” as trucks were seen as a disruptive element in the Solo playlist.

Amos Hodge on Twitter We pulled out the big Armored Trucks from the solo playlist. Hopefully that tones downs the vehicle meta a bit. #Warzone

Armored Trucks are still in the game, though, and you will find in other playlists supporting them. Duos and Trios are unaffected, same as other playlists not featuring vehicles.

Here’s the full changelog of the latest patch, starting from playlists:

Modern Warfare:

Adding Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore (Removes Deathmatch Domination)

Adding ‘Stir Crazy’ Playlist – 10v10 playlist with Cranked, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint

Adding Hardcore ‘Stir Crazy’ Playlist – 10v10 playlist with Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination, and Team Deathmatch

Removing NVG Realism Mosh Pit

Warzone

Adding “Scopes and Scatter Guns” BR Trios playlist – Snipers and Shotguns only (Replaces regular BR Trios)

General fixes also include:

Fixed an issue on PC where players would lose the ability to use Field Upgrades purchased when replacing Armor Plates while in the Buy Station menu

Upon picking up a dropped SKS, the initial raise audio would be heard globally. This has been fixed.

Fix for Azur’s “Brother’s Keeper” skin displaying the incorrect headgear while in the multiplayer squad walk

Added icons to the killcam to show if you were killed by someone using Dead Silence or Stopping Power

Fix for the stats graph for the Renetti appearing incorrectly

The previous Call of Duty: Warzone update introduced a new mode and four weapons, but the game is still adding more content and changing depending on players’ feedback, as you can see.

The latest update on the userbase confirmed the free-to-play battle royale game is being played by 50 million players right now.

Infinity Ward has just deployed over 70,000 bans to keep the game free of cheaters and plans to improve in-game reporting in the future.