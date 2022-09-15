Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature the return of Verdansk and brings “classic Warzone features”

Verdansk is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone — but to the mobile version of the battle royale. Players can play the game on the go, battling against 120 real players. These matches will have players dropping onto Verdansk and fighting to become the final team standing. Not only will the mobile version feature Verdansk, but other classic Warzone features will also be available when the game launches.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was announced during the Call of Duty Next showcase. Although the gameplay was an alpha version, it featured the many iconic locations Warzone fans likely remember exploring in Verdansk when Call of Duty: Warzone first launched, such as Boneyard, Superstore, and TV Station.

Related: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be its own game, not a port

Players will have access to finishing moves, they can find contracts on the map, buy stations, and return fallen teammates who need a revive. Additionally, everything from the standard Warzone is making its way to Warzone Mobile, such as the one-versus-one Gulag and Killstreaks.

On top of these details, when players connect their Call of Duty account to the Warzone Mobile game, their Battle Pass information syncs with this information. Players will have the chance to level up their Battle Pass while playing from their mobile device. Although to make this Warzone Mobile stand out, the Call of Duty team is expecting to release exclusive events to the mobile version that will not appear in Warzone 2.0.

Unfortunately, a release date was not shared during the Call of Duty Next showcase. We do not have a time window when to expect to see this game launch. However, players can pre-register for the service right now to prepare for the game goes live on the Google Play and Apple stores.