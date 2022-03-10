‘Large-scale’ Call of Duty: Warzone officially confirmed for mobile

The Call of Duty franchise has certainly struck gold in the mobile landscape with Call of Duty Mobile. It will now look to do it once more, as its popular Warzone battle royale is also headed to mobile platforms.

The news first came from a stealthily-released blog post on the Call of Duty website, which reveals the game is still in need of a number of producers and engineers — ultimately meaning it is very much in early development. The post details this mobile version of Warzone as a “large-scale, battle royale experience” built natively for mobile with “cutting-edge technology.”

Rumors of this portable Call of Duty: Warzone experience first began in December 2021 when prominent Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson revealed its appearance in the PlaytestCloud database. Henderson even went as far as alleging that the spin-off is targeting a 2022 release; though, it has yet to be announced. However, it is confirmed the title will be developed by multiple Activision-owned studios, including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.

So far, it is not clear if this spin-off will tie into the current Warzone in any way. If it does, fans may want to expect it to include some Modern Warfare-inspired content, as Infinity Ward is said to be developing new content for the console version.