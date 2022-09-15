Call of Duty: Warzone is finally making the jump to mobile devices, so plenty of ravenous fans are going to be ready to jump into Verdansk whenever they are away from their PC or console. If you want to give the game a try as soon as possible, you will want to sign up to download the game when available. Here is how to pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

How to pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android

Unfortunately for iPhone owners, pre-registration for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is only available for Android users. Here is how you can get ready to play.

First, open up the Google Play Store and search for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on your phone or click the link to access it on your PC. Be sure you are finding the official game by Activision Publishing and sign in to your Google account.

When you are on the page, click the green Pre-register button. Next, click Install when available and you are set to go. Whenever the game is available, you will be notified, and your device will fully install the game so you can jump in once it goes live. Unfortunately, as of this writing, we have not gotten a release date for Warzone Mobile, so it may be a good idea to pre-register so you are ready if it is surprise-released out of the blue.

Pre-registration rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Depending on how many people pre-register, a bunch of community rewards will be unlocked:

Five Million Pre-registrations – Emblem: Dark Familiar and Vinyl: Foe’s Flame

10 Million Pre-registrations – Blueprint (X12): Prince of Hell

15 Million Pre-registrations – Blueprint (M4): Archfiend

25 Million Pre-registrations – unknown reward

Once you are able to jump into Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, you will be playing in matches with up to 120 players. The focus is on playing against real players, not bots, so you should always have competitive matches.