Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be its own game, not a port

Call of Duty: Warzone’s mobile version has been reported in the past, and now it’s been officially confirmed. Here’s the thing though — it’s not a port. Activision is building Warzone “natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology,” and it’s actively hiring people to make that happen.

The news was revealed in a Call of Duty blog post, as Activision promised “an all-new, triple-A mobile experience.” The emphasis is on “all-new” there. To make this happen, the team is looking to hire for a number of roles across the engineering, design, art, marketing, and additional departments. Developers like Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware are all involved in the project, and the blog links to Solid State Studios’ career page specifically.

That’s about all we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile at this time — it’s happening, and it needs developers. A previous report claimed the game would actually launch in 2022 as well, but that remains to be seen. This level of active hiring would suggest otherwise.

Meanwhile, a flagship Warzone sequel has been confirmed, and it’s scheduled for release sometime after Modern Warfare 2’s fall 2022 release. You might be wondering if Warzone 2 will still be battle royale, and the answer is both yes and no. Activision has said it will have a “new sandbox mode,” which sounds more in line with extraction game modes like the one found in Ghost Recon Frontline.