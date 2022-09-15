Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile have crossplay and cross-progression? Answered

Mobile owners will finally get a taste of a Call of Duty battle royale with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. This version features 120-player matches and even a recreation of the classic Verdansk map that was once on consoles and PC. Surprisingly enough, the game even includes weapons and Operators from both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, leaving many to wonder what sort of connectivity options are shared between the three games. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Is there crossplay in Warzone Mobile?

Unfortunately, there is no way to play with or against players in a different Call of Duty title from Warzone Mobile. This can likely be contributed to each having their own engines and, of course, their own maps. However, this does not mean players will be left unconnected. Those in Warzone Mobile will have the ability to friend Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warzone 2 players as well as join their chat channels.

Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression?

Cross-progression, on the other hand, is very possible in Warzone Mobile. According to the Call of Duty Blog, players can make cross-progression in Battle Passes through Mobile, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, any weapons unlocked from Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 will be accessible in Warzone Mobile, while Operators earned in Warzone Mobile can then be used in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. That said, it is not confirmed if cross-progression also spans to attachments and custom loadouts.

After its launch, Warzone Mobile is expected to host its own dedicated in-game events, playlists, and a Verdansk that sports everything from its iconic Stadium, Superstore, and TV Station locations. Those eager to visit this beloved map once again can currently pre-register for Warzone Mobile from the Google Play Store, and possibly even earn special cosmetics in the process.